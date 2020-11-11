Menu
David Ballentine
1941 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1941
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
David Ballentine's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505
Nov
13
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High St, Springfield, Ohio 45505
