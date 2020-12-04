Menu
David Blackburn
1978 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1978
DIED
December 1, 2020
David Blackburn's passing at the age of 42 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Hite Funeral Home
403 South Main Street, Kendallville, Indiana 46755
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
