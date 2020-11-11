Menu
David Blankenship
1936 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1936
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
David Blankenship's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home in Nicholasville, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wilmore Free Methodist Church
1200 Lexington Rd., Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home
