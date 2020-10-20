David Heap Boyle, age 65, loving husband, brother, uncle, and friend peacefully passed away on Friday October 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones, due to complications of cancer.



David was born October 14, 1955 in Ogden Utah, to Burma Heap Boyle and Wayne Wallace Boyle. He was the youngest of three children.



He married Diane Scott in 1980. They had a daughter named Jessica Dawn. David and Diane later divorced. He married RayeLee Housley in May 1987. She passed away in October 2007. He then married Carol Reeder in December 2009.



David attended Ogden City schools and graduated in 1973 from Ogden High School.



He was a member of the Cub Scouts, then later Boy Scouts of America, where he received his Eagle Scout Award in 2019. He was very proud of this achievement.



He worked at the Ogden Defense Depot for many years, then later worked at Hill Field Airforce Base. He truly enjoyed the friendships he made with his co-workers.



David enjoyed playing the organ. He spent many hours improving his skills. He was very happy when he would accompany the members of his church. David was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed participating in these activities with his father and brother, nephews, and dear friend Bart.



He was an active member of the Highland Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He felt privileged to serve as secretary in the Elders Quorum. He worked with the special needs Young Men and Young Women in his stake. He cared greatly for these precious friends he was able to spend time with.



David was a very special son of our Heavenly Father. His love, compassion, kindness, joy, and service had no bounds. He was without guile. He looked for the joy in everything in all aspects of his life. He loved his family and friends unconditionally. He loved joking around with everyone. His laughter was contagious. He was truly angelic.



David is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughter Jessica (Franklin) Blakeley, 2 granddaughters, Alexia Rose and Victoria Elizabeth, sister Cathy (Ron) Roubidoux, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, and many great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Wayne, mother Burma, and brother Bob.



Funeral services will be held…



David's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his many friends and ward family members who helped liven his spirits and took such loving care of him. They would also like to thank Hospice Care for the love and kindness shown to David.

Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.