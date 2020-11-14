Menu
David Browning
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1946
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
David Browning's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston in Folkston, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home
526 Oakwood St, Folkston, Georgia
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sand Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston
