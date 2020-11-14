David Browning's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston in Folkston, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston website.
Published by Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home - Folkston on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.