David Buchanan
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1943
DIED
November 25, 2020
David Buchanan's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. in Milford, CT .

Published by Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Saint Ann Church (Naugatuck Avenue, Milford)
501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford, Connecticut 06460
Funeral services provided by:
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
