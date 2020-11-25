Menu
David Buckwalter
1926 - 2020
October 9, 1926
November 21, 2020
Navy
Rotary Club
David Buckwalter's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen-Beyer Funeral Home in Key Largo, FL .

Published by Allen-Beyer Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Dec
2
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Allen-Beyer Funeral Home
I´m so sorry for your loss.
Joe Arcieri
November 24, 2020