David Bush
1966 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1966
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Boy Scouts Of America
Eagle Scout
David Bush's passing at the age of 54 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home in Norwood, OH .

Published by Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Full Gospel House of Refuge 516 Old SR 74, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244.
516 Old St. Rt 74, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
