Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Bussey
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1947
DIED
November 17, 2020
David Bussey's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foos and Foos Funeral Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Foos and Foos Funeral Service on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Foos & Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Foos & Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Funeral services provided by:
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.