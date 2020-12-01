Menu
David Butler
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1947
DIED
November 23, 2020
David Butler's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Services in Sellersburg, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Services website.

Published by Garr Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Garr Funeral Home
7806 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, Indiana 47172
Funeral services provided by:
Garr Funeral Services
