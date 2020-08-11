On August 9, 2020, Age 67, resident of Mt. Washington. Beloved son of the late James and Gloria Butler. He was preceded in death by his brothers James and John and is survived by a sister Judith Book, (Vern), nephews Andres and Alejandro from CA. and niece Kelly. Dave graduated from St. Justin High School and attended C.C.A.C. for Hospitality Management and worked at various Pittsburgh restaurants. At his request there will be no visitation and private burial. Family suggest memorial contributions to the American Lung Association
of PA. 810 River Ave #140 Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.