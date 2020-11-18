David Catlett's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.
Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.