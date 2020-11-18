Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Catlett
1933 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1933
DIED
November 15, 2020
David Catlett's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane, Magnolia, KY 42757
Nov
18
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
31 E and Lavenia Lane, Magnolia, KY 42757
Nov
18
Burial
Hardin Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Joseph Drueke
November 17, 2020