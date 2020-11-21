Menu
David Choice
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1956
DIED
November 17, 2020
David Choice's passing at the age of 64 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. in Allentown, PA .

Published by Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Restoration Temple
41 S. Carlisle Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
Funeral services provided by:
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
