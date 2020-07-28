David Ray Christensen, passed away at age 74, at U of U Hospital, on July 24, 2020. Dave was born on February 5, 1946 to Ray and Lucille (Armstrong) Christensen in Ogden, UT. Dave and his wife of 53 years, raised their family in Washington Terrace, UT. They moved to West Point several years ago to be closer to their kids and grandkids.



Dave retired as Quality Chief at HAFB and Master Sergeant, Specialist Four, in Army National Guard, Battery A, 1st Battalion, 145th Artillery. He was extremely proud of his service to our country, but even prouder of his offspring.



If you would have asked Dave what his greatest accomplishment was in life, the answer would have been his family. Dave is survived by his wife, Linda (Neal) Christensen, their children; Paulette (Rich) Wayman, West Point, UT and Hyattville, WY, Sherry (Mike) Sims, Syracuse, UT, and Travis (Cody) Christensen, West Point, UT, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving, are his two siblings, Linda (Bob) Armstrong and Carl (Carrie) Christensen. Preceded in death by; both parents and in-laws, Paul and Violet (Richens) Neal. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 30, at 11:00 AM at Lindquist Washington Heights Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Russon Mortuary.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.