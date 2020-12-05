Menu
David Cochran
1984 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1984
DIED
November 29, 2020
David Cochran's passing at the age of 36 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home Viewing Room
923 Indiana St, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Clark Funeral Home Chapel
923 Indiana Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
