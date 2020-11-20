Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Cook
1948 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1948
DIED
November 16, 2020
David Cook's passing at the age of 71 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am so sorry to learn that David passed away. I only knew him these last few years as him and I called ourselves 'surgery buddies' because we both had our gastric bypass on the same day and at the same hospital, therefore we attended all the same classes and meetings. Many times we stayed after and chatted for a long time and as on Facebook as well. I thought he was a hoot and always enjoyed a good discussion with him. I'm sorry for all your loss. Prayers for the whole family,
Jan Hembroff
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020