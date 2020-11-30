Menu
David Davis
1962 - 2020
November 28, 1962
November 23, 2020
Wounded Warriors
David Davis's passing at the age of 57 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home website.

Published by Wayne Boze Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Nov
27
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Red Oak Cemetery
1051 South Central Blvd., Oak, Texas 75154
Funeral services provided by:
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wayne Boze Funeral Home
November 30, 2020