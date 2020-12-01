Menu
David Decker
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1944
DIED
November 28, 2020
David Decker's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls in Chippewa Falls, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Horan Funeral Home
420 Bay Street, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin
Horan Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chippewa Falls
Worked with Dave for 18 years. We didn't always agree but we always got along. Shared a few headaches and a lot of laughs.
Jim Flanagan
December 1, 2020