David DeMary
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 26, 1948
DIED
May 7, 2020
David DeMary's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, May 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home website.

Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
11
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home
411 O Street, St. Paul, Nebraska 68873
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
