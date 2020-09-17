David Conrad DeRyke, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home following complications of diabetes at the age of 68. He was born on November 26, 1951 in Ogden, Utah, to Harry Marion and Florence Yates DeRyke. He grew up in Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1970. He went on to attend Weber State College.



He faithfully served a mission to the Alabama Florida Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of the gospel and served faithfully in many positions in the church throughout his life.



He married his sweetheart of 46 years Valeen Cowley on August 20, 1974 in the Ogden LDS Temple.



After the death of his father in 1974, David was the owner and operator of Topper Bakery in Ogden, Utah.



He was a loving, kind, and charismatic man who continuously helped anyone in the community. Any stranger quickly became Dave's friend for life. He loved his wife and son fiercely with his whole heart. His love for his family and the bakery was the reason he worked so hard.



He enjoyed and loved going boating, camping, and practical jokes. He had a great sense of humor. There was never a dull moment when Dave was around. He always had a comeback for everything. He will be greatly missed by his family.



David is survived by his wife, Valeen of Ogden; son, Lance David DeRyke of Ogden; sisters, Carole Cramer of Arcadia, California; Kathy (Glenn) Ravenberg of Ivins, Utah, Darlene (Martin) Overdiek of Layton, Utah and brother, Harry DeRyke Jr, (Bud) of Layton, UT; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Karl DeRyke and sister, Diane Butler.



The family is very grateful to the many doctors and nurses who took great care of Dave throughout his life.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt Ogden Ward, 1314 27th Street. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.