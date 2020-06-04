On Thursday June 4, 2020 David J Edwards Beloved Father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away in his home after a courageous lifelong battle with Type 1 Diabetes.David was born on August 8, 1970 to his loving parents Phil and Violet Edwards in Pocatello, Idaho. David married Dusty Barnes in 1992 together they shared their son Brody, the light of David's life.David had a genuine passion for building mini trucks, he loved baseball, and in his healthier days being a coach. His other hobbies included bowling, hanging out with his dear friends, watching the 49er's and any car/truck building shows. His greatest joy in life, however, was seeing and talking to his beautiful grandkids Ava and Oliver, they will miss getting their daily phone calls from Papa Dave.David is preceded in death by his mother, Violet Edwards, grandparents, Jerry and Mary Ricketts, Lorna and John Edwards.He is survived by his father Phil Edwards, son Brody(Alexis) Edwards of Roy, brother Daniel(Megan) Edwards, two grandchildren Ava and Oliver Edwards and his nieces Samantha and Lindsay Edwards, and Savanah Kristofferson.A private celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 with family and friends.

Published in Legacy on Jun. 10, 2020.