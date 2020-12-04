Menu
David Elmore
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1936
DIED
December 1, 2020
David Elmore's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324
Dec
5
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324
Funeral services provided by:
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
