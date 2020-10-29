David Douglas Falls (Desert Dave), of Ogden Utah was spared a further decline into the depths of dementia after a massive stroke. The primary cause for his problems was most likely due to many traumatic brain injuries in his youth. He joined his eternal family on October 4th, 2020 at the University of Utah Hospital. David was born at Hill Air Force Base on January 11, 1955 to Florence Visser-Falls-Madson of Ogden Utah and Douglas Falls of Kings Mountain So, Carolina.



David spent his lifetime as an active member of the LDS church, serving a mission in Brazil. David was married to Bernice Brighton in 1976 in Ogden. He later became an author a salesman and a singer.



David and Bernice shared their lives together along with their children doing what they loved most – Rock hounding, treasure hunting and exploring places only some dream of. He shared his love of the desert and outdoors with his family every opportunity he had. David's love of treasure hunting led him to publishing treasure hunting books and he became an accomplished singer with his beautiful voice singing at many local venues.



David is survived by three sons: Allan, Scott and John Falls; and three daughters, Tamara, Sandra and Stephanie, and eight awesome grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sherryl Falls – Liermann and his cat Bandit!



The family is having a celebration of his life with a service to be held at Mount Ogden Ward church house 1029 26th St Ogden UT on Nov 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Military Honors at 12 noon.



David was the love of my life. He was humble, handsome, witty, kind, intelligent and brimming with potential. His Grandmother was an angel. His Great Grandparents history is amazing. Each one of his children are more beautiful and wonderful than the others.



I divorced him civilly in a desperate attempt to get him the correct medical care for several health conditions and to protect myself from irrational financial decisions. God will bless, love, and judge him with great mercy.



Farewell to my Don Quiote



Love you Eternal Wife



Bernice





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.