David Allen "Bubba" Fouty, passed away at the age of 75, on August 5, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's. David was born and raised in Spencer, West Virginia by his parents Bessie and Dana and was the youngest of nine children.



He married Carol Summers, from Walton West Virginia, and shortly after joined the United States Air Force, (USAF). He and Carol had two children, Michael and Debbie. They traveled the world together as a family.



After a distinguished career in the USAF working as an aircraft maintainer on multiple air frames to include the air dominant F-15 and F-16. He was part of the USAF testing program with the F-16 at Edwards Air Force Base and assisted with the transition to the F-16 as part of the 388th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, which was the first unit in the Air Force to receive the new aircraft. He then went to Haun Germany as part of the F-16 transition team there. In August 1987, while stationed at Hill Air Force Base for the second time in his career, he retired from the USAF as a Technical Sergeant after selflessly serving his country for over twenty years.



With his children married and living their own lives, he and Carol moved back to Spencer from Utah so that they could be there to help with their parents. When his health started to decline due to the Parkinson's, he and Carol moved back to Utah to be close with their children, six grandchildren and great-granddaughter. His family is grateful for the time they were able to spend with David, "Bubba" in Utah and knowing they have been here to help with his life and passing.



David was proud of serving his country in the Air Force, he enjoyed family, his many dogs, a good glazed donut, chips and dip while sitting around the table with family telling stories. He also enjoyed detailing his over three dozen vehicles he owned including under the hood, which were mainly Chevrolets but begrudgingly included a Ford or two which required a poke over the face for him and Dusty to drive into town.



His children, six grandchildren, and great-granddaughter were his pride and joy. A great-grandson will be joining the family in October and we know will receive his love as a memory.



We would like to thank George E. Whalen Veterans Home along with Bristol Hospice for their care and support.



A private viewing will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:15 to 9:45 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street.



Graveside Services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 am at the West Haven Cemetery, 1525 S 2350 W, West Haven, UT.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.