Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Gandossy
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 12, 1950
DIED
November 27, 2020
David Gandossy's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaskin Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gaskin Funeral Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sharon Presbyterian Church
5201 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210
Dec
4
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Sharon Presbyterian Church
5201 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28210
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskin Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Eileen J Pfister
December 2, 2020
The Cunningham Family have great high school memories of Dave. My heart aches for your loss & you are all in our prayers.
Eileen Cunningham
December 2, 2020