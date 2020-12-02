David Geary's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker Funeral Home in Parker, CO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker Funeral Home website.
Published by Parker Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
