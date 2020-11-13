Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Gleed
1963 - 2020
BORN
March 15, 1963
DIED
November 3, 2020
David Gleed's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester in Worcester, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rice Funeral Home - Worcester website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rice Funeral Home - Worcester on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery - Amesbury
12 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury, Massachusetts 01913
Funeral services provided by:
Rice Funeral Home - Worcester
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.