David Green's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd in Williamsport, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home Ltd website.