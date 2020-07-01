David Greenlaw Sapp, 53, was born on June 1,1967 in Annapolis Maryland to Edwin Greenlaw Sapp and Ellagene Johnson. He died suddenly on June 27, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Dave attended BYU studying film production, and worked in Utah as a film producer for over thirty years, which he loved. He was briefly married and had two children, Brittany and Tyler, before he married the love of his life, Julie Ann Johnston, on August 1, 1992 and they had four children: Connor, Parker, Scout, and Helena. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on August 1, 1996. He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and his Church. Dave and his family lived in Centerville for nineteen years. He loved working on film projects with his wife, loved his family, pets, his motorcycle, and working on cars. He will be remembered by many for his friendliness, waving at everyone as he drove his motorcycle around town, and for riding bikes with his wife as they held hands. Dave is survived by his above-named parents and six children and by his siblings: Libby, Lori, Jon, Mike, Suzanne, Chris, and Holly.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Ricks Creek Ward, 1461 North Main Street, Centerville, with a viewing from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. prior to services. The family has requested that all those attending please wear a mask.
David's funeral will be broadcast Live on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
(You may copy and paste this link in your browser to get to the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page)
