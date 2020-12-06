Menu
David Guadagnoli
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1937
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
United States Marine Corps
David Guadagnoli's passing at the age of 83 on Friday, December 04, 2020

Published by Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home, Dublin
1993 Cumberland Street, Dublin, Indiana 47335
Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Homes - Dublin
