David Reed Gunderson passed away on November 12, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah after an extended illness. He was born December 6, 1937, in Mt Pleasant, Utah, to Reed and Leoan Gunderson. As a family, he loved living in the Uinta Mountains by the Duchesne Tunnel. After Weber High School and Weber College, in June of 1958 he was called to serve a three-year mission to Japan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In 1963, David earned a BS in Electrical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude and, in 1969, a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude with a minor in Physics. In 1969, he was hired by Bell Laboratories in Holmdel, New Jersey where he enjoyed sailing the Navesink River with his boat partners. He married Kathryn Ann Cowley on December 30, 1971 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. David worked with a group that designed the world's first 'long haul' digital communication network. Later, his work included leading edge satellite technology. He wrapped up a 30+ year career negotiating in foreign countries the installation of intercontinental undersea fiber optic cables under the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans and the Red and Mediterranean Seas. His language skills helped open Japan as a major hub for Bell Lab Systems. He helped open markets in Papua New Guinea to Japan plus markets in Europe, India and West Africa. For his significant contributions, David was honored by the "Distinguished Member of Technical Staff" award. He was a BSA Explorer Post leader for 25 years at Bell Labs. In retirement, David was an adjunct professor in U of U Engineering. David loved genealogy and published the Early Mt. Pleasant, Utah History, Gunderson and Madsen books.



Survivors are his wife, Kathryn Ann Gunderson; his sister, Gayle Gunderson (Gary) Hunting of Garden Grove, CA; brother-in-law, Charles (Vicki) Cowley of Ogden, Utah; 7 nieces and nephews, and 20 great nieces and nephews.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery, 1875 Monroe Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A memorial service will be held at a later date depending on Covid-19 conditions.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.