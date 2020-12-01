David Hadley's passing at the age of 95 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services website.
Published by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
