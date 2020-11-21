Menu
David Hall
1971 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1971
DIED
September 22, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
David Hall's passing at the age of 49 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Briceland Funeral Service Llc in Brookfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Briceland Funeral Service Llc website.

Published by Briceland Funeral Service Llc on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Briceland Funeral Service Llc
