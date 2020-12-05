Menu
David Hamilton
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 1, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
David Hamilton's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kansas City, MO .

Published by Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Longview Cemetery
12700 South Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64149
Funeral services provided by:
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
