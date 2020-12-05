Menu
David Hampshire
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1948
DIED
November 12, 2020
David Hampshire's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Taylor Funeral Home website.

Published by Taylor Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Taylor-Theller Funeral & Cremation Service
111 W. Main St. P.O. Box 176, Amanda, Ohio 43102
Nov
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Taylor-Theller Funeral & Cremation Service
111 W. Main St. P.O. Box 176, Amanda, Ohio 43102
Funeral services provided by:
Taylor Funeral Home
