David Hanson
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 30, 1935
DIED
November 28, 2020
David Hanson's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel in Weston, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel website.

Published by Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Everest Chapel
5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI 54476
GUEST BOOK
3 Entries
Aunt Delores and family,
May God wrap his arms around your family and bring you comfort. We have very fond memories of Uncle David, I remember him singing to us when we were little. I have a very fond more recent memory when you and David called and sang hymns to mom. She always smiled and now they are singing hymns together in heaven. Sending our love and prayers.
Lori & Frank Weiler
Kelsee & Cade Goebel
Marcus Weiler
Courtnee Weiler
Ron Book
Lori Weiler
Family
December 2, 2020
Delores and Family, We want you to know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
John and Jeanine Schmitt
Friend
December 2, 2020
Dear Jon, Delores, and Family,
My sincere condolences on the passing of Dave. He was such a kind person, always a shining smile. When he retired I took his position as Court Reporter to Judge Howard. I always loved to hear the stories of Dave and Gene. Sending prayers and sympathies to all.
Lyssa Bassett
December 1, 2020