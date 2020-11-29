Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Harper
1964 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1964
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
David Harper's passing at the age of 56 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jackson Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jackson Funeral Services on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Beech Park Baptist Church
1085 E. Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840
Nov
29
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
Beech Park Baptist Church
1085 E. Tri County Blvd., Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.