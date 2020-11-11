Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David Haverlah
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
David Haverlah's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc in Alice, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Holmgreen Mortuary Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Holmgreen Mortuary Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holmgreen Mortuary
2061 E. Main, Alice, Texas 78332
Funeral services provided by:
Holmgreen Mortuary Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Donna and Philip-I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Shirley G Laurence
Friend
November 11, 2020