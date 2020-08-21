David Walter Heath, 74, of Kaysville, Utah passed away from natural causes (not Covid) on August 17th, 2020.
As a family, we originally discussed having the funeral on Friday or Saturday but quickly realized that Dad would have been furious if his funeral caused eight of his grandkids to miss their bike races, football games and soccer games. He has always been our biggest fan, attending as many games as he could squeeze in each day and each week. Hence, funeral services are scheduled for Monday, August 24, 2020 – a "no game day."
Sports have always been a huge part of Dave's life. In his youth he enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball for Clearfield High School's first graduating class of 1963 and concluded his education with a BS degree from Utah State University. As an adult he loved coaching and watching his 7 children participate in all types of sports. There are literally hundreds of kids who know him as Coach Heath. "There's always a game to watch," was a common phrase of Dave's. After hanging up his whistle, Dave loved attending every athletic event of his 25 grandkids - even attending his least favorite, dance competitions. So, it came as no surprise when the Utah High School Athletic Association awarded him "2008 Super Fan of the Year."
In addition to his deep love for sports and his family, Dave had an even greater love for The Lord. He has always had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. In his youth Dave served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Great Lakes Mission and later served as a Service Missionary in the Salt Lake Inner City Mission with his sweetheart Susan. No matter his calling, Dave always managed to have keys to the church (the gym!) Dave knew everyone. You would often hear him say "Oh yeah, so-and-so is a good friend of mine."
Dave will be sorely missed by all those who have been influenced and loved by this great man. He has been the best dad, grandpa and fan. The bleachers at Davis High School, Stansbury High School, or any other ballfield or court where his children or grandchildren have played will never be the same.
Dave is survived by his wife of 51 years, Susan Heath (Manning), his children Heather May (Todd), Todd Heath (Lisa), Tyler Heath (Brooke), Natalie Thomas (Jason), Trent Heath (Amanda), Lance Heath (Eliza), Lisa Kearl (Abraham), 25 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, and his brother Bruce Heath. Preceded in death by his parents D. Hugh and Lucille Heath.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery
Funeral services will be live streamed or can be viewed later at www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituary/David-Heath.
