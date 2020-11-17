Menu
David Hickey
1964 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1964
DIED
November 13, 2020
David Hickey's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Funeral Service in Delmar, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Funeral Service website.

Published by Cremation Funeral Service on Nov. 17, 2020.
Cremation Funeral Service
