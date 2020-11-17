David Hickey's passing at the age of 56 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cremation Funeral Service in Delmar, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cremation Funeral Service website.
Published by Cremation Funeral Service on Nov. 17, 2020.
