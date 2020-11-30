Menu
David Hixson
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1956
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Army
David Hixson's passing at the age of 64 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Littleton Funeral Home website.

Published by Littleton Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sabina Cemetery
Located at the end of North College Street, Sabina, Ohio 45169
Funeral services provided by:
Littleton Funeral Home
