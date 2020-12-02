Menu
David Hodgin
1935 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1935
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
Seabees
David Hodgin's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC .

Published by George Brothers Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Center Friends Meeting
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I´m so sorry for your loss. Lynn was a good man. I will Be praying for you all.
Angie Brewer
November 27, 2020