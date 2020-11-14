Menu
David Holbrook
1971 - 2020
BORN
September 1, 1971
DIED
November 7, 2020
David Holbrook's passing at the age of 49 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
My baby brother
Gone from us to soon.I guess God needed another angel.I will miss your wit and your childish laughter.I will hold you in my heart forever. You suffered for way to long,but you are not suffering anymore. You are clapping your hands and dancing with the angels. I LOVE YOU BUB ALWAYS AND FOREVER. This is not goodbye,its so long until we meet again.
Kathy Mason
Sister
November 12, 2020
I still cannot believe this. You were my uncle, but growing up your were my brother. I have so many memories of us hanging out and always laughing. Some of the best times of my life were with you. Honestly you were my best friend. Thank you for always being there for me when times were tough. I will miss you, but I know you are in a much happier place now.
Chris Mason
Family
November 12, 2020