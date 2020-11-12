Menu
David Hornbuckle
1996 - 2020
BORN
May 1, 1996
DIED
November 10, 2020
David Hornbuckle's passing at the age of 24 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
4174 Hwy 51 South, Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Funeral services provided by:
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
