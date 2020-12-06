Menu
David Houser
1954 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1954
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
VFW
David Houser's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC in Shelby, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC website.

Published by Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
2621 Blacksburg Road, Earl, North Carolina 28038
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
