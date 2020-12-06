David Houser's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC in Shelby, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC website.
Published by Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC on Dec. 6, 2020.
