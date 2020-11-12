David Hutchinson's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia in Lithonia, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia website.
Published by Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - Lithonia on Nov. 12, 2020.
