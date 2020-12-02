Menu
David Kamara
1970 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1970
DIED
November 13, 2020
David Kamara's passing at the age of 50 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wayne Russell Funeral Service in Charlotte, NC .

Published by Wayne Russell Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Progressive Church of Our Lord
600 Capps Hill Mine Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
Funeral services provided by:
Wayne Russell Funeral Service
