David Kilman
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1938
DIED
November 17, 2020
David Kilman's passing at the age of 82 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel in Appleton, WI .

Published by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Burial
2:30p.m.
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery
, Appleton, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
