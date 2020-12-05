Menu
David Kinsey
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 2, 1946
DIED
November 27, 2020
David Kinsey's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care in Indianapolis, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
6350 S Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
6350 S Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46221, Indianapolis, Indiana 46221
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
