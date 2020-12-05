Menu
David Konkol
1953 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1953
DIED
November 29, 2020
David Konkol's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of David in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home website.

Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thanks for letting me know Kathy. You know we can talk anytime you need some one to listen, when your great family runs out. You know Dave and I go back a long way, 67 is still too young. Rest in PEACE my friend.
Jeff Johnson
December 4, 2020